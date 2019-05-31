State Sen. Ed Berger, R-Hutchinson, will continue making stops around the 34th District to meet with constituents and hear their concerns.

Scheduled stops in early June:

8:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 4: Mustard Seed, Buhler;11:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 4: Kingman Rotary Club, American Legion, Kingman;7:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 5: Two Palominos, Cunningham;11:45 a.m. Wednesday, June 5: Kingman Lions Club, Kingman;7:30 a.m. Thursday, June 6: Haven Senior Center, Haven;11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 6: Pretty Prairie Senior Center, Pretty Prairie;6:45 a.m. Friday, June 7: Hutchinson Ambucs, Downtown Sampler, Hutchinson11:30 a.m. Friday, June 7: Hutchinson Civitan, Wesley Towers, Hutchinson.