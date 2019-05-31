Unity and Individuality Riders of Dodge City will host a biker run this month, with proceeds from the run going to the SunPorch of Dodge City Better Bus Fund and the remaining funds going towards Dodge City Special Olympics.

The run will be on Saturday, June 22, with all types of vehicles welcome to participate.

Cost for the fundraiser is $20 for a driver and $10 for a passenger.

Registration will be at 8:30 a.m. at HD’s Sports Bar, 2600 Central Avenue, with a blessing of the bikes taking place at 8:45 a.m.

Participants will leave at 9:15 a.m., returning to HD’s at 1:30 p.m. The route taken will be to Rustler’s at Kinsley; The Crazy Mule at Greensburg; Old Gas Station at Minneola; Meade City Park at Meade and The Trading Post at Cimarron.

Upon returning to HD's, there will be a hamburger and hot dog feed, along with an auction and raffle, that will take place from 1 to 2 p.m.

"We are extremely grateful to the U & I Riders for helping make this happen," said Debbie Allen, SunPorch marketing and community liaison. "SunPorch strives to be involved in our community so that our elders feel connected to their neighbors and contribute to society.

"The U & I Riders gave us this bike-run opportunity to raise money for our bus. They should be commended for their community spirit."

Jennifer McCabe, of U & I, added, "It's really about giving back to the community and having fun while we support one another. It’s all about friendship, fellowship and giving back."

There will also be a free-will donation lunch for those wishing to make a contribution that can't be a part of the ride.

"We are open to having anyone join us," McCabe said. "We unite as a team to do as much as we can for those who could use our help."

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com