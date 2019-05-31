Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.56; Corn $4.07; Milo $3.67; Soybeans $7.83
PCP prices: Wheat $4.35; Corn $4.00; Milo/cwt. $6.42; Soybeans $7.79
Scoular: Wheat $4.56; Corn $4.28; Milo $3.98; Soybeans $8.20
