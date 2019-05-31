A Friday afternoon stabbing incident is under investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the Dodge City Police Department.

According to KBI communications director Melissa Underwood, at around 1:05 p.m., the DCPD received a 911 call from a 32-year-old man reporting he had been stabbed at his residence of 308 University Drive.

In the KBI news release, it stated that when officers arrived at the residence, "both the stabbing victim, and the 34-year-old man suspected of stabbing him, were transported to the Western Plains Medical Complex.

"The victim suffered multiple stab wounds, but is expected to survive."

The investigation is still ongoing and the suspect is being treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

