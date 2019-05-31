Last Monday was Memorial Day. I can remember Memorial Day parades in a small town in Massachusetts. A troop of soldiers, most of then veterans of World War II, would march to the cemetery near my home. They would stop and stand at attention with their rifles. The sergeant would order them to fire. It was a 21-gun salute to honor the soldiers buried in that cemetery.

The parade continued as the soldiers marched to another cemetery about a mile down the road. As soon as the soldiers left the site, a group of young boys, including myself, would rush to pick up the shell casings of the bullets that had just been fired. I brought them home to show my mother the evidence that I had been at the parade.

It was a time of remembrance for the loss of my favorite uncle. He was a bomber pilot, a hero, who went down with his plane, which allowed several of his crew members to bail out before the crash. My grandfather never completely recovered from the loss of his only son. I often wonder how my life might have been changed if my uncle had returned from the war. Each year, my nephew visits my uncle's grave to place flowers and a small flag, a family ritual. I participated by saying prayers for my uncle in my quiet room.

I look forward to meeting him in the next world.

My son was in the U.S. Marine Corp for 21 years, serving two tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. I remember my anguish and concern during those years and am profoundly thankful that he came home. I remain concerned about the possibility of another war — one that could be fought with nuclear weapons far more devastating than any weapons used in past wars.

I believe peace is possible, but it will not happen unless humanity accepts and understands that it is possible. War is a symptom of our immaturity. War is like developments in the stage of adolescence when we develop more powers and do not develop the wisdom to understand their use.

I am losing faith in the power of religion to bring world peace. Religion has become a cause of conflict. Perhaps we would be better off without it. It has lost the ability to bring people together and bring peace.

Maybe we should start at the local level as suggested in the following quote:

"The Baha'i International Community … strives to expand understanding of how communities can reflect and draw strength from key principles, among these: that a prospering society must achieve a dynamic coherence between the material and spiritual requirements of life, that social change is not a project that one group of people carries out on behalf of another, that every member of the human family has not only the right to benefit from a materially and spiritually prosperous civilization but also an obligation to contribute towards its construction, that the scope and complexity of social action must be commensurate with the human resources available in a village or neighborhood to carry it forward, that access to knowledge is the right of every human being, and participation in its generation, application and diffusion a responsibility that all must shoulder in the great enterprise of building a prosperous world civilization, and that every contribution Bahá'ís make to the life of their society is aimed at fostering unity." (https://bahaiworld.bahai.org/articles/bonds-sustain/)

The question is: what can be done locally to improve the function of local agencies and help them to work together and to find more effective leadership to achieve that goal? I have found a book that may help to get started with this effort, called "Transformative Leadership, Developing the Hidden Dimensions" by Eloy Anello, Joan Hernandez, and May Khadem.

The book begins with comments about the crisis of our times, and that a paradigm shift is necessary for leaders to be relevant to the crisis. The next two chapters deal with models of human nature and society, followed by a review of the dominant models of leadership. The book then develops a conceptual framework for the transformation of leadership, talking about its purpose, its responsibility and its orientation towards service to humanity.

The second part of the book begins with the consideration of personal transformation dealing with such issues as systemic thinking, self-evaluation, self-discipline and creative initiative.

Other chapters consider capabilities for transforming relationships, social and institutional transformation and applying these principles.

The book deals with the underlying principles that determine the patterns of transformation. These principles have been derived from contentions religions. The book attempts to avoid this contention by using a publication of the Parliament of the World's Religions, the "Declaration Toward a Global Ethic." This document was produced at a meeting held in Chicago in September of 1993. The basic principles taken from this document are stated in the book. These are basic principles that were agreed upon by the major religions of the world which participated in the World Parliament meeting.

It is my hope that this book can be widely circulated, and the principles applied in our community to help bring a unified approach to many of the problems we face.

Phil Wood, a Baha'i, originally from New England, resided for 12 years in Barbados, 4 years in China, has lived 30 years in Hutchinson. pwood1937@gmail.com.