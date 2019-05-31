Xpress Wellness Urgent Care recently announced the upcoming opening of a location in Dodge City, located at 1513 W. Wyatt Earp Blvd., in the fall of 2019.

According to a news release, the new location will be the fourth location of Xpress Wellness Urgent Care in Kansas, with other locations in Oklahoma.

Xpress Wellness clinics will be open seven days a week to allow patients convenience on evening and weekends to access to health care.

"Xpress Wellness will offer access to urgent care and occupational medicine services for non-life-threatening conditions on a walk-in basis without the need for an appointment," said Melissa Jenlink, Xpress Wellness marketing manager. "Staff members at Xpress Wellness are trained to deliver high-quality care in the most time-efficient manner for the patient.

"Xpress Wellness also focuses on providing a best in class patient experience, convenient check-in options and reduced wait times."

Scott Williams is the chief medical officer, with Grant Asay the CEO for Xpress Wellness.

To expedite care, Xpress Wellness will use eight private exam rooms and a procedure room for minor emergencies.

Onsite services will included computerized X-ray, lab testing, EKGs and medical care services for conditions such as the common cold, flu, sprains/strains, cuts/scrapes, allergies, infections, physicals and much more for children and adults.

"Employers will also enjoy services such as pre-employment physicals, DOT physicals, spirometry, drug and alcohol testing and treatment for work-related injuries," Jenlink said.

A competitive self-pay option will be available for uninsured patients, with most insurance plans accepted.

For more information, visit http://www.xpresswellnessurgentcare.com.

