Chuck Schmidt spent 33 years in education, including time at Hayden High School. He started at the Catholic school as a teacher and coach from 1972-74, and returned as the assistant principal from 1995-98.

During his long career, Schmidt accumulated numerous stories he shares in his new book, “Tales from School: You Can’t Make This Sh*t Up!”

Raised on a dairy farm in Hays, Schmidt graduated from what is now Thomas More Prep-Marian Junior-Senior High and the University of Kansas. He received his master's degree in educational administration from Fort Hays State University and district certification from Emporia State University.

Along with his time at Hayden, he also worked in Hays, Independence and Eskridge. Schmidt was the Mission Valley High School principal, eventually becoming the Mission Valley superintendent from 2001-05. He currently lives in Wichita with his wife, Mary.

The stories in his book run the gamut from uplifting and humorous to disappointing and serious. He also discusses the difference between education in the private and public sector.

Schmidt answered a few questions about his book and career via email:

Q: What inspired you to write this book?

A: I have always wanted to write a book but never had the time when I was working. I learned over my years in education that I am a good story teller. It seemed natural to tell the stories of my career. I also believe that my stories can be helpful to beginning teachers and administrators. They can learn from my mistakes and my successes.

Q: Did you keep notes during your time as a teacher/coach/administrator to possibly put into a book?

A: I kept some limited notes and materials from my career, but most of it just came flowing back into my mind when I started working on the book.

Q: Are there any stories from Hayden in the book?

A: There are many stories from Hayden, some identified as from Hayden, others not.

Q: What was the hardest thing to write about?

A: The hardest thing to write about were the tragedies of student deaths and also the negative situations that happened with staff.

Q: Anything else you’d like to add?

A: My experience was partially in private schools and partially in public schools. In the epilogue I discuss my conclusions about the similarities and differences. I also went back to teaching in 2017 after being out of the classroom for 22 years. I discuss the changes I have seen in students, schools and parents over the 33 years of my career.

I believe my book can be helpful to beginning teachers and administrators. I will also make myself available for professional development in which I can discuss the lessons I have learned over the years.

Q: Do you have a favorite story in the book?

A: I have several favorites: The time I took a group of government students to the minimum-security prison when I was a beginning teacher at Hayden was a great experience for all of us.

Schmidt provided this excerpt from the book about that experience:

“Maybe the most moving activity in my classes was our project on the judicial system in government class. Our city had a minimum-security prison that conducted open discussions weekly. I encouraged my senior government students to attend these events with me for extra credit. Quite a few began attending on a weekly basis.

“The discussions were captivating. Prisoners talked about their lives; what they had done to end up in prison, how the courts treated them and what they hoped to do when they got out. The students heard emotional stories from these convicts and became personally attached to them.

“One prisoner, Kevin, an African-American, was clearly the leader of the discussion. He was intelligent and articulate. He explained that he ran off with the white daughter of a prominent person in town. The girl’s father had him charged with statutory rape. According to Kevin, the woman was an adult and went with him voluntarily. However, the father convinced her to claim that Kevin forced her to go with him, so he ended up in prison.

“Many of the students openly sympathized with Kevin and were impressed with his eloquence. After almost five years in prison, he was within three months of being released. One week we went to the discussion and Kevin was gone. We were told by prison officials that he had escaped. The students and I were devastated. We couldn’t understand why he would do that when he was so close to release. It was a cold, hard dose of reality for all of us.”

Schmidt said he hopes to have a book signing in Topeka in the near future. The book is available on Amazon.