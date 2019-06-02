The leader of an organization that has a track record of reducing gun violence in communities across the United States will be the featured speaker a Friday conference in Topeka.

Paul Davis Smith, of the National Network for Safe Communities, will address the audience at the "Healing Gun Violence" conference from 7:30 a.m. to noon Friday, June 7, at Pozez Education Center, located on the north side of Stormont Vail Hospital near S.W. 8th and Washburn Avenue.

Organizers of the Topeka event said the National Network of Safe Communities has been successful in reducing gun violence in communities across the country.

The Rev. Jim McCollough, executive director of the Topeka Center for Peace and Justice, said the purpose of the "Healing Gun Violence" conference is to provide information that will allow attendees to "leave with an action plan" and "a strategy for reducing gun violence in Topeka and Shawnee County."

Other program participants will include representatives from the Topeka Police Department; the Topeka Center for Peace and Justice; the Topeka Justice Unity Ministry Project; and other agencies in the community.

Event organizers said the National Network for Safe Communities is an internationally recognized action research center at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City with a mission of creating safer communities. Organizers added the National Network for Safe Communities "provides proven, evidence-based, life-saving violence reduction strategies to dozens of communities across America and beyond."

The registration fee is $10. For more information, visit www.topekacpj.org.