Dr. Laurie White, an optometrist in Dodge City, took part in a trip to Guatemala to provide eye care for communities.

As part of Voluntary Optometric Service for Humanity — Kansas and HELP International, White joined 154 other doctors from around the world from May 11-22.

"We were in Huehuetenango, Guatemala, at the military base hospital," White said. "We worked from 7 a.m. to midnight every day we were there helping as many in need as we could."

White and other doctors provided 234 cataract extractions, straightened eye muscles, provided 900 pairs of eyeglasses through the Lions Club and provided eye care for "lumps and bumps."

White has been an optometrist for close to 40 years and has been a part of VOSH — KS for the past 25 years.

She got involved with VOSH — KS as an undergraduate when her father, also an optometrist, invited her on a trip.

"My first trip was to Nicaragua," White said. "I have taken 11 trips since being with VOSH. They go to countries and central and South America mostly.

"One of the benefits in my going is that I am bilingual."

On this trip, along with the cataracts, doctors changed "strabs" for the citizens and many surgeries were performed.

"There were two surgeons that performed 232 surgeries over four days," White said. "That's about 58 surgeries per day. Families were able to witness the surgeries to their family members through the clear glass that had been set up.

"We wanted to see as many people as we could, as quickly as we could."

