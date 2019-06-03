Preliminary investigation indicated fires that destroyed two vacant mobile homes early Monday in south Topeka were intentionally set, authorities said.

Crews were sent about 5:15 a.m. Monday to the 3500 block of S.E. Monroe, where the mobile homes were fully involved in flames.

Topeka Fire Department shift commander Dan Macke said crews were able to extinguish both of the blazes, but not before they had ravaged the mobile homes.

The mobile homes were abandoned and are situated within a closed mobile home park, fire officials said in a news release.

The mobile home park where the fires occurred is located just northeast of 37th and S. Kansas Avenue. Many of the mobile homes in the park were boarded up with their doors open.

One of the mobile homes that burned was at 3511 S.E. Monroe, while the other was at 3517 S.E. Monroe.

The mobile home at 3511 S.E. Monroe was burned to the ground, while the one at 3517 S.E. Monroe still had its exterior shell intact.

The fire department estimated structural damage at $500 to each mobile home. No value loss was associated with their contents.

Fire crews continued to spray water on both of the mobile homes past 7 a.m. to put out hot spots. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the fire was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or 1-800-222-TIPS.