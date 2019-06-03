Other than the grain elevators, it's the tallest building in town and it displays one of largest pieces of art in the area.

On Dec 17, 1900, C.Q. Chandler of Wichita, Kans., J.W. Berryman of Ashland, Kans., Dr. W.S. Woods, E.E. Masterson and H.A. Burnett founded the State Bank of Commerce here in Dodge City.

In 1904, it became the National Bank of Commerce. On Jan. 8, 1921, this bank became First National Bank with George B. Dugan as president.

It was in 1930, the First National Bank built its landmark six-story structure on the southwest corner of Spruce and Second Avenues.

In June 1977, the bank changed its name to First National Bank and Trust Company in Dodge City.

The First National bank expanded in the mid-20th century, opening a branch on South Second Avenue and one on Central Avenue.

Then on June 30, 1994 big changes came to the Bank. This 90 plus year old local bank was taken over by Bank IV of Kansas which continued to operate out of the high-rise and the two branches.

For a time in the 1990's the Bank had additional offices in the one-story building to the west of the high-rise.

Later, the Dodge City Area Chamber of Commerce and Ford County Economic Development purchased the single floor building which is actually two buildings joined together. Currently, the Boot Hill Museum Resource Center occupies this building and the Chamber and Eco-Devo has since moved to the old Santa Fe Depot.

In October of 1996 Bank IV merged with Boatmen's Bank, but kept the Bank IV name until changing its name to Nationsbank in March 1997.

In July 1999, Bank of America, a large national bank, took over the Bank and kept doing business in the main tower and the two branch banks.

Eventually Bank of America closed the South Second Avenue branch, which is now a branch of the Sunflower Bank. Later, Bank of America closed the branch on Central before pulling out of Dodge all together in 2014.

Today, this late 19th and 20th century classic revival building sits empty. This six-story commercial building has a brick and stone exterior. The first and second stories are sheathed in limestone and have full-height windows.

The upper floors are covered in tan brick with stone trim. The base of the building is granite and "First National Bank Building" is inscribed near the base of the building near the northeast corner.

An important cultural and artistic feature remains on the side of this building.

It is a four-story mural painted by famous Kansas artist Stan Herd.