The 2019 election candidates are set.

On Monday, the deadline for filing in the local election past and several open positions will be up for grabs.

For the Dodge City Commission, incumbents Rick Sowers and Kent Smoll will be running for re-election with current commissioner Jan Scoggins not seeking another term.

The others in the race are Joseph Nuci Jr., Adam Hessman and Morris Reeves.

The top three vote-getters will be elected to the commission.

According to Ford County Clerk Debbie Cox, with the city commission, the top two leading votes will serve a four-year term with the third leading votes serving a two-year term.

For the Dodge City Community College Board of Trustees, the incumbents are Terry Malone and Floris Jean Hampton running for re-election with Dr. Jeremy Presley not seeking another term.

The other candidates are Nick Wells, Bill Turley, Hugo Garcia, Jim Lewis and Kelly Henrichs.

The top three vote-getters will serve a four-year term.

In the USD 443 Board of Education race, the incumbents are Ryan Ausmus, Traci Rankin and Jamey-Lewis Gonzales.

Jeff Hiers will be running for an unexpired term spot.

"Unexpired is for a position that the person was appointed to fill a position that was vacated before midterm," Cox said. "The unexpired term was for Jamie Lewis-Gonzales's place.

"She was appointed in 2017 when Joyce Warshaw was voted in to both the city and USD 443 positions and turned down the USD 443 position."

When elected, Hiers will serve his term to 2021.

The top three vote-getters for the other positions for the BOE will serve four-year terms.

For the Ford City Council, Glen McCune, Ivan Klusman, Harvey Derstein, Steve Downey, Emillie Carr and Joe Ford are running for three positions.

The three top vote-getters will be elected to the council.

Other candidates for positions are Sandra Halling and Belinda Katz running for two open spots for USD 459 school board.

Jamie Hartman and Randy Mettling are running for the open at-large position for USD 381 board.

Kevin Rueb is running unopposed for the open USD 381, District 1 board position.

Clayton Stein is running unopposed for the open USD 381, District 2 board position.

Brad Ackerman is running unopposed for the open USD 381, District 3 board position.

Clay Sellard is running unopposed for Bucklin city mayor.

Helde Duffield is running unopposed for Ford city mayor.

Ron Temaat is running unopposed for Spearville city mayor.

Jeff Hubbell and Johnny Dunlap II are running for the two open Spearville City Council positions.

Sue Scott, Jane Baker and Cynthia Imel are running for the three open Bucklin Hospital District Board positions.

Tony Zortman, Karen Baker and Troy Robertson are running for the three open Wilroads Gardens Improvement District positions.

Tim Slattery, Hattie Stein and Betty Burkhart are running for the three open positions for the Wright Improvement District positions.

The general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com