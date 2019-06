Manor of the Plains is offering two opportunities to take a CPR class through the American Heart Association cost is only $25 per person,

The class will certify you in Adult, Child and Infant CPR and teach you how to use an Automatic Electro Defibrillator.

Class times are: Tuesday, June 11, from 2 to 4:40 p.m. and from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Classes will be held in the Manor of the Plains Community Room, 200 Campus Drive.

Call 620-225-1928 to sign up today.