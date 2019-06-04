Justin Ede, 34, has been officially charged by the Ford County Attorney's Office with attempted murder.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred on May 31 on University Drive where a 32-year-old male had been stabbed inside his residence.

According to Assistant Ford County Attorney Ricardo Leal, Ede was charged with the sole count of attempted murder in the second degree, a severity level 3 person felony.

"That charge carries a potential penalty range of 55 months to 247 months in prison and up to a $300,000 fine," Leal said.

According to KBI communications director Melissa Underwood, at around 1:05 p.m. on May 31, the Dodge City Police Department received a 911 call of the stabbing.

Both suspect and victim were transported to Western Plains Medical Complex where the victim was treated for multiple stab wounds while the suspect was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com