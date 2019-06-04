The Ford County Retired and Senior Volunteer Program held its Volunteer Appreciation Event April 2, with more than 100 volunteers and workers attending the luncheon in the Student Union Ballroom at Dodge City Community College.

The program’s goal is to help link adults aged 55 and older who wish to give their time and service to organizations and institutions that depend on civic engagement to meet the needs of our community, said interim director Lise O’Neal.

"There are a lot of agencies that could not do what they do in the community without these volunteers," O’Neal said.

These volunteers can serve in schools, hospitals, police stations, Meals on Wheels, nutrition sites, environmental and public safety programs, install smoke alarms, help with at-risk children and frail adults, museums, crisis centers and food banks, to name only a few.

Funded by the Corporation for National and Community Service and hosted by Dodge City Community College, RSVP supports people and organizations by using volunteer service as a strategy to not only meet critical community needs, but also to strengthen the ties that bind us together.

"For many people, volunteering helps maintain a sense of purpose," O’Neal said. "It’s wonderful to stay involved and contribute to others in a meaningful way."

Floris Jean Hampton is a DCCC trustee and serves on the RSVP Advisory Board. She’s also a nonagenarian who’s more active than people half her age.

She agrees that staying active is essential to a vibrant, rewarding life.

"RSVP is a wonderful opportunity to be a part of the community," she said. "We are fortunate that the college is host to this great organization. It does so much for the Dodge City and keeps people productive and engaged."

For more information on volunteering contact O’Neal at 620-227-7077 or fordcountyrsvp@dc3.edu.