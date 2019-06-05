Bizarre behavior lands Salina woman in jail

SALINA — Saline County deputies were dispatched to the 1700 block of West State Street about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of a woman attempting to steal money from a car, then taking her clothes off and lying in the middle of the road.

According to a report by Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, a 27-year-old Salina woman was stopped for a train with several other cars in the 1700 block of West State when Chelsea Shanks, 30, of Salina, allegedly got out of a black pickup, entered the woman's vehicle and allegedly attempted to take cash on the center console.

Shanks then got out of the woman's car, took her clothes off and laid down in the center of the road, Soldan said. The other woman called law enforcement and stayed with Shanks until deputies arrived on the scene.

Shanks was transported to Salina Regional Health Center, where Soldan said she then allegedly battered a security officer and tried to stab a nurse with a syringe.

Shanks was treated and released and booked into the Saline County Jail, Soldan said, where she faces recommended charges of aggravated burglary, attempted theft, aggravated assault and battery.

'Jungle Book' takes to stage

LAWRENCE — Disney's "The Jungle Book" will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Lawrence Arts Center, 940 New Hampshire St., in Lawrence.

Banished by the ferocious tiger, Shere Khan, a human boy named Mowgli and his panther friend, Bagheera, are on the run in the deepest parts of the jungle. When Shere Khan returns, the heroes must rally their fellow animals into battle and restore peace throughout the jungle.

Cost is $3. For more information, 785-843-2787.