Highway 50 was moved to one lane of traffic early Wednesday when a two-vehicle crash was reported at 5:50 a.m.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2009 Chevy passenger car was heading east bound on Highway 50, about 3 miles west of Dodge City, when the vehicle slowed to avoid a deer in the roadway but struck a deer.

Also eastbound at the time was a 2004 Peterbuilt semi that struck the Chevy car from the rear.

The collision forced the Chevy into the north ditch of the highway, and the Peterbuilt went into the south ditch and rolled on its side.

According to the KHP crash log, the driver of the Chevy was Christine Knifer Schmidt, 48, of Dodge City. She was taken to Western Plains Medical Complex to be treated for minor injuries.

The log indicated Schmidt was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Peterbilt, Aaron Soto-Barrios, 26, of Garden City, didn't receive injuries from the crash.

The log indicated Soto-Barrios wasn't wearing a seat belt.

