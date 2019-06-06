The Combined Arms Research Library’s Summer Reading Program “pages-to-screen movie club” for ages 10 and up is 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. Movies shown are inspired by young adult literature. Popcorn is provided. Attending three or more events earns participants a personalized Hollywood star. For information, call (913) 758-3006.

The Army Community Service father-son scavenger hunt is 9:30-11 a.m. June 8 at Hunt Lodge. This free event is part of the Family Advocacy Program’s prevention initiative advocating “Dads Make a Difference Month.” For more information, call 684-2800.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Kids Canvas Paint for Dad is 3-4 p.m. June 14 at the Fort Leavenworth Arts and Crafts Center, 310 McPherson Ave. Children will paint a canvas with the word “LOVE” along with their handprint as a gift for Father’s Day. Cost is $20 and includes materials and instruction. For more information, call 684-3373/3374.

The summer youth golf program meets from 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays June 18 through Aug. 1 at Trails West Golf Course. First-time youth golfers are recommended to attend the Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration and Skills golf clinic prior to starting. For more information, call 684-7525/7526.

Child and Youth Services is enrolling for summer programs. Children must have an active CYS registration. For more information, call 684-5138 or visit https://webtrac.mwr.army.mil.

The Combined Arms Research Library Children’s storytime is at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays. For more information, follow CARL on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Combinedarmsresearchlibrary.

Scouts BSA, for youths ages 11-17, meets at 7 p.m. Monday nights at Patch Community Center. For more information, contact Troop 66 at ftlvntroop66@gmail.com, Troop 366 at troop366ftlvn@gmail.com, Cub Scout Pack 1 (kindergarten through fifth grade) at Pack1ftleavenworth@gmail.com or all-girl Troop 166 at troop166ftlvn@gmail.com.

MilitaryChildCare.com is available to Child and Youth Services patrons. MCC is a Department of Defense website for military families seeking child care. The online gateway provides comprehensive information on military-operated or military-subsidized child care programs For more information, call 684-5138.