For the Fourth of July this year, dates have been set on which the city will suspend the fireworks ban within the city limits.

City commissioners approved July 2-5 as the dates that fireworks will be allowed to be shot off with some restrictions.

On those dates, fireworks can be shot off between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m.

They are prohibited from being fired on any public property that includes public parks, public baseball fields and soccer fields, any public school property and any public parking areas, such as the Dodge City Civic Center or Memorial Stadium.

They will also be prohibited on any real property within corporate limits of the city.

According to Dodge City clerk Nannette Pogue, the vote for the fireworks ban being lifted was unanimous with a 5-0 vote by the city commission.

