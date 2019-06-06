Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced that four individuals have been charged in Ford County for filing falsified applications to obtain state identification cards.

According to Schmidt, the cases against the individuals are:

• State v. John Doe, charged with one felony count of an unlawful act relating to the use of identification card and one felony count of making false information.

• State v. Luvia Manzanarez-Pacheco, charged with one felony count of an unlawful act relating to the use of identification card and one felony count of making false information.

• State v. Alonzo Rodriguez, charged with one felony count of an unlawful act relating to the use of identification card and one felony count of making false information.

• State v. Dominga Pablo-Lopez, charged with one felony count of an unlawful act relating to the use of identification card.

"The criminal cases are part of a coordinated enforcement action conducted in partnership with the Kansas Department of Revenue Office of Special Investigations," Schmidt said in a new release.

The case was made through the state's efforts in prosecuting individuals who fraudulently apply for state identification cards through the Division of Vehicles.

