Staff reports

Thursday

Jun 6, 2019 at 8:15 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.30; Corn $3.90; Milo $3.50; Soybeans $7.51

PCP prices: Wheat $4.43; Corn $4.07; Milo/cwt. $6.52; Soybeans $8.00

Scoular: Wheat $4.30; Corn $4.13; Milo $3.83; Soybeans $7.98