Kansas Department of Transportation crews will begin work Monday, June 10, on the Marshall Road Bridge.

The bridge, located at Marshall Road and Highway 400, will have a 10-foot width restriction imposed that will move traffic to one-lane during daylight hours.

According to KDOT, drivers will need to be alert and pay attention to all work zone warning signs and be prepared to stop.

The $390,900 project by contractor Reece Construction Co. of Salina will be completed in September, weather permitting.

For more information, contact Joyce Muhlenbruch, area construction engineer, at 620-227-6122, or Lisa Knoll, KDOT District 6 public affairs manager, at 620-765-7080.

