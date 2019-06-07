In celebration of the 46th annual Kansas Shrine Bowl in Dodge City, the Kansas Shrine Bowl Parade will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The route will begin at the south parking lot of Memorial Stadium and travel south on 2nd Avenue to Gunsmoke Street and on Gunsmoke Street to 3rd Avenue.

Streets will be blocked off on Gunsmoke Street and Spruce Street between 1st and 3rd avenues and at Front Street and 2nd Avenue during the parade.

According to Dodge City Sports Commission chairman Paul Lewis, parade participants will include both East and West football squads, the Imperial Sir, representatives from the Shriners Hospital Network, board members of the five Temples, the All-Star Marching Band, cheerleaders and the various motorized units from the five Temples.

"The purpose of the Kansas Shrine Bowl event is to support the Shriners Hospital Network," Lewis said. "The network has been in operation for 97 years and consists of 17 hospitals and five clinics."

All the funds raised through the annual Shrine Bowl activities go to support the Shriners Hospital Network, which to date has provided services to over 1.4 million children.

The 46th annual Kansas Shrine Bowl game will be at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

Tickets will be available at the gate at 5 p.m.

Student general admission tickets are $10, adult general admission tickets are $16 and reserved tickets are $26.

