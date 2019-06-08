A duplex home has serious damage after a blaze late Friday morning started at 516 North Main in Pratt. There were no human injuries but a service dog was killed by the fire.

By Gale Rose

grose@pratttribune.com

No one was injured in a house fire late Friday morning in Pratt but a dog in the house did not survive. Pratt Fire Chief David Kramer said the fire at 516 North Main caused smoke damage throughout the house and there was fire damage in the basement and inside the walls.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 10:46 a.m. and upon arrival found a lot of smoke inside the duplex.

“I was a little bit surprised how much smoke was coming through the walls,” Kramer said.

Firefighters had fire in the basement and on the first floor. The renter said he accidentally put a blanket over the floor vent. A representative from the gas company said the pilot light could have generated enough heat to cause the fire, Kramer said.

The blanket had been on fire and was melted with only tiny pieces remaining. One of the floor furnaces was on fire and there was fire around the furnace. Fire had gotten inside the wall and worked its way upward. Fire also came up through the floor vent where the blanket was burned, Kramer said.

Fire burned the floor framing on the south side of the furnace and up the wall. A couple of 2x6s were burned completely out.

“There were some pretty good chunks of flooring that were burned away,” Kramer said.

Kramer said there was evidence the house had been on fire before. There was old charred framing under the floor.

The fire traveled inside the walls and got into the wall on the other apartment in the duplex. Firefighters had to open a small area in the other apartment to get the fire completely out. There was smoke damage throughout the duplex.

Kramer said it was difficult to determine if the blanket caught fire first or if it was accumulated heat around the furnace that started burning first but both suffered fire damage.

None of the residents were at home when the fire broke out. The dog was a service dog for one of the residents.

The heat was very intense in the building and firefighters made sure they stayed hydrated. Firefighters were on site for about three hours making sure the fire was completely out.

The house had been converted into a duplex with two furnaces in the basement, one serving each duplex.