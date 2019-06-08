The Salina City Commission will consider whether to change the zoning of 635 Coachlight Lane from agricultural to highway commercial during a meeting beginning 4 p.m. Monday in Room 107 of the City-County Building.

The commission will also consider whether to change the future land use designation of 635 Coachlight Lane from Conservation Area to Commercial. Roger Bhakta, who would like to purchase the land in question, submitted the zoning change request in order to develop the land for commercial uses that would serve the traveling public on I-70.

DVACK Youth Advocate Mentor Courtney Train will read a proclamation designating June 2019 as Elder Abuse Awareness Month.

The commission will discuss 2020 department operational budget requests and revenue estimates during a study session beginning 2:30 p.m. Monday in Room 107B of the City-County Building.