Miss Wichita Annika Wooton succeeded in winning the 2019 Miss Kansas Competition after seven years of vying for the crown. Wooton, from Overland Park, is 25 and this was her last year as an eligible candidate. She is the first winner, however, under new judging criteria called Miss America 2.0, which emphasizes social impact in the community, private and on-stage interviews, and talent competition.

The top five finalists in the competition, held June 8 at Pratt Community College, in addition to Wooton were Miss Johnson County Madison Schoenekase (first runner-up), Miss Ruby Slippers Katherine Wurzer (secnd runner-up), Miss Chisholm Trail Polina Nations (third runner-up) and Miss Dodge City Paige Harding (fourth runner-up).

In the final round of competition these finalists answered interview questions on-stage, directly from the judges, pertaining to their thoughts about Miss Kansas in terms of the type of legacy they would like to leave, job description details, vision and qualities needed for the winner.

"My vision for this job is to communicate with everyone and build on my platform of bringing quality arts into every community," Wooton said. "For seven years, I have been dedicated to the Miss Kansas organization, and I would continue with that same persistence and dedication as the new 2019 Miss Kansas."

For her talent number, Wooton, in an emerald green dress, under green filtered lights sang of her dreams coming alive in "Don't Forget Me." She becomes the 78th Miss Kansas to be crowned and will go on to compete at the Miss America Competition live on NBC this fall.