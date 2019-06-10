It's a road trip with a goal of improving leadership abilities in multiple areas across Kansas.

The Kansas Leadership Center is taking a state tour and Dodge City residents are invited to come and learn how to improve their leadership skills, said Sam Smith, communications manager for Kansas Leadership Center.

This free event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, at the Central Station Bar and Grill.

Kansas Leadership Center is dedicated to leadership development at all levels of an organization.

The Leadership tour will be busy all summer traveling 2,615 miles and making 27 stops. Almost the entire staff will be making presentations as they strive to connect with people and inspire their leadership skills, Smith said.

These skills can be practiced anywhere — at home, at work and in the community. They want to learn more about the communities and share with them the resources available in that community and learn who is the local leadership within the community, Smith said.

"We want to listen to the community. We want to find out what they need and share it with them," Smith said.

Leadership is an activity. Kansas Leadership Tour can help anyone see the illumination of the principles of leadership.

"We believe Kansas can create a culture for a healthier community," Smith said.

A main goal for the event is to gain advice and share opportunities to build partnerships in communities around the state.

"Over the last 12 years, KLC has trained nearly 10,000 individuals around the state and the world to lead more effectively. Of those KLC alums, 1,725 were from Wichita. Imagine what this city could look like if we had even more people in Wichita trained to provide greater leadership more action and better outcomes," said Ed O'Malley, president and CEO of the Kansas Leadership Center. "We believe more leadership creates stronger, healthier and more prosperous Kansas communities. That's why we're hitting the road and discussing better leadership practices with Kansans in all corners of the state."

The KLC is working to transform the culture of Kansas so that communities and organizations throughout the state make better progress on their toughest challenges. The program trains individuals and teams, offers organizational development grants, customized solutions for companies and community discussion events.

The first 25 attendees will receive a copy of KLCs newest book, "What's Right With Kansas." A free meal is included at the event.

Kansas Leadership Center is a state wide nonprofit organization that serves Wichita and Kansas and online. Funding is provided through the Kansas Health Foundation.

For event details for each stop on the tour, visit "Events" on KLC's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pg/kansasleadershipcenter/events/.