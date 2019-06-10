LEAVENWORTH — Organizers for Leavenworth’s new community festival said it will celebrate the city’s sense of freedom and adventure, and it will pay tribute to the community’s ties to the military.

The Camp Leavenworth festival is scheduled for Sept. 21-22. Assistant city manager Taylour Tedder said the festival will take place in downtown Leavenworth near the Riverfront Community Center.

The city of Leavenworth has had festivals in the past that were organized by community groups. But the city government is sponsoring the new festival.

The city has hired O’Neill Events and Marketing, Kansas City, Mo., to manage the festival during its inaugural year. The firm also developed the name and theme for the festival.

O’Neill Events and Marketing has organized other festivals and special events in the Kansas City area.

“This is what they do and they do such a good job at it,” Tedder said. “It’s going to be a top notch festival.”

Tedder said organizers plan to release more details about the festival this week. They also will be launching a website for the event, as well as social media pages.

Tedder said the city’s expenses for festival will be paid using money generated through a transient guest tax. The tax is charged to people who stay at hotels in the city. There are restrictions on what funds from the transient guest tax can be used for. But the money can be used to support tourism-related events.

Tedder said the festival also will generate revenue, which means the city will not have to shoulder the entire cost of the event.