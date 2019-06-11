The event is still several months away, but city of Leavenworth officials are trying to get the public excited about a new community festival.

Mayor Jermaine Wilson and others gave away free T-shirts and stickers Monday at City Hall to promote Camp Leavenworth.

Camp Leavenworth will take place Sept. 20-21 in downtown Leavenworth.

While Leavenworth has had community festivals in the past, Camp Leavenworth is the first one to be sponsored by the city government, according to Wilson.

“We’re very excited to bring a new festival to Leavenworth to showcase our downtown area to both locals and tourists alike,” Wilson said.

He read from a news release about the upcoming festival Monday for a video that was placed on the city’s website.

Wilson said the festival will feature live music and other entertainment as well as food vendors, family activities, shopping and fireworks.

Wilson said the theme for the festival celebrates Leavenworth’s “rich history with the military and its love for adventure and the great outdoors.” He said the festival will invite people to “discover their worth” by creating unique experiences.

A website for the festival has been launched at www.campleavenworth.com

Facebook and Instagram pages also have been created for the festival.

People who visit the website can sign up to receive email updates about the festival.

Organizers of Camp Leavenworth also have placed large decals on downtown sidewalks to help promote the event. One is located in front of City Hall.

According to the Camp Leavenworth website, the festival will take place in streets, parking lots and other surrounding areas near the C.W. Parker Carousel Museum, 320 S. Esplanade St.

The city has contracted with O’Neill Events and Marketing, Kansas City, Missouri, to manage the festival during its inaugural year.

“They’re going to be lining up vendors,” said Assistant City Manager Taylour Tedder.

He said organizers also will be nailing down the live entertainment for the festival.

