I can’t go along with Bob Layne’s opinion in his June 4 editorial. He states that abortion must remain legal. I strongly disagree with that statement. A pregnancy doesn't have to end with abortion even if it’s legal. Nowhere in his editorial does he state that there is an alternative called adoption.

Abortion and adoption are as different as night and day. Abortion exterminates life, whereas adoption saves life. The only way they are similar is that both words contain eight letters.

Let’s remember that God is the “Great Creator” of life, whereas abortion doctors are the “great exterminators” of life. Progressives, or Regressives, recently had a fit when they used such a hateful expression as immigrant kids being ripped from their mothers’ arms at the southern border of the United States. What about a baby being ripped from a mother’s womb which occurs during an abortion? To quote former U.S. President Ronald Reagan: “I’ve noticed everyone who is for abortion is already born.”

In conclusion, life liberty and the pursuit of happiness are guaranteed in the U.S. Declaration of Independence and murder/killing is prohibited by the sixth commandment of the Ten Commandments by the almighty God in the Bible.

Layne seems preoccupied with a woman's right to have a choice in terminating or allowing a pregnancy to produce life.

I am promoting and advocating life in this letter to the editor. I am speaking up for the unborn baby who is quite helpless and does not get a choice. Please choose life (adoption) over death (abortion). God wants us to honor and cherish life in this country.

God will forgive those who have abortions, but please consider the other option, adoption.

Don Etchison

Haven