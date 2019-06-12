1. Weekly Yoga at the Art Center: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Hutchinson Art Center, 405 N. Washington St., Hutchinson. Join us for an all levels yoga class held at the Hutchinson Art Center. Come early to take in the current gallery of local art and enjoy mindful conversation with other yogis. No previous yoga experience is required to attend these classes, you’ll just need a yoga mat and an open mind. Cost is free with your Modern Membership, $8 for art center members, $10 for drop-ins. For more information on how to become a member of the Hutchinson Art Center, visit www.hutchinsonartcenter.net. For more information on Little Rabbit Yoga Studio or to purchase tickets, visit www.littlerabbityogastudio.com. You can also pay at the door for the class you are attending.

2. Free Movie Wednesdays, "Finding Dory": 1 p.m. Wednesday, Ritz Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Stafford. Free Movie Wednesdays is back. Donations at the theater are welcome. Free popcorn is provided by the City of Stafford and drinks provided by Prairie Bank of Kansas - Stafford. You may bring your own snack if you wish.

3. India Travelogue: 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Ten Thousand Villages, 22 N. Main St., Hutchinson. Cost is $10 per meal. Taste, see and smell the flavors and talents of India.