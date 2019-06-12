Topeka police arrested a woman Wednesday in connection with a May 16 shooting.

Jessica Joann Spencer, 36, was arrested in connection with aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

Officers located Spencer about 3:38 p.m. in the 1500 block of S.E. 23rd St., according to a news release from Lt. Jerry Monasmith.

Topeka police responded about 7:46 p.m. May 16 to a house in the 1500 block of S.E. 23rd St., for a disturbance and argument between two people who knew each other.

While officers were on the way to the house, a person at the scene called dispatch and said a person had been shot.

Monasmith said officers arriving on the scene found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound that was not life threatening.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery, Monasmith said.

An investigation into the incident determined the incident occurred because of the argument that the parties had originally called about.