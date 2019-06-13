American's have had a longtime love affair with their automobiles. The memories of sentimental favorites always bring a smile to owners.

During the weekend of June 14-16, a very specific group of car owners will gather in Dodge City to celebrate their personal favorite, the special edition high impact color 2006-2009 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T.

For the fourth year, the Dodge Daytona Roundup is gathering in Dodge City to share stories and display their Chargers for the public and for their fellow Charger owners.

Megan Welsh, Dodge City Tourism coordinator, said she expects from 20 to 25 vehicles to attend but more could be on the way.

The first event was very popular and it continues to grow every year.

"There was a great turnout for the show," Welsh said. "The more the people come out, the more that come out the next year."

This year's location is the downtown carryout Pizza Hut parking lot between Second Avenue and Third Avenue. This is a slight change of location from years past when it was held in the Visitor Information Center parking lot, Welsh said.

The idea for the event started in 2015 after a group of Charger R/T owners established a Facebook group that year for their special edition Charger Daytona R/T. The group decided to get together for face-to-face meeting, said group organizer Clint Edwards, of Buleson,Texas.

At first, Daytona Beach, Fla., was considered because of the name connections. But the members are scattered across the county so an alternative option was considered. Dodge City seemed to just jump out as the place to go, Edwards said.

Dodge City is smack dab in the middle of the country and the name Dodge is a great tie in for the event. Edwards said he thought part of the allure to come to Dodge was the lure of the old west. Whatever it was, owners came and are coming from as far Canada, as well as Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio, as well as Edwards who is coming from Texas.

The first event was held in 2016 and was a success so it has returned every year since then. Some of the members who live a long distance away started their journey to Dodge on Thursday.

Chargers will start arriving in Dodge on Friday, June 14. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, the carryout Pizza Hut parking lot will be the place to be as the limited edition Chargers go on display for a free admission Shine & Show (car show). The public is invited to attend to admire the cars and visit with the owners about their special vehicles.

Visitors will have a chance to cast people's choice ballots to determine the top 10 favorite Chargers on display and for Best in Show. An award will also be given for the car that came the furthest.

Edwards, who owns a 2006 Charger, said the organization started through social media on Facebook. More and more Charger owners got interested and now the organization has 1,000 members from the U.S., Canada, Germany, Switzerland, France and even Iceland.

At first the organization was limited to Chargers from 2006-2009 and were yellow. But Edwards decided to open it up to all colors and more recently added Chargers from the only two other years the Charger was built in the Dodge Charger Daytona R/T style in 2013 and 2017.

While the event is fun for the entrants, there is an important organization that benefits from the entry fee. Those dollars go to Meadowlark House, a child advocacy center for children who have been abused, Edwards said.