A children's bookstore opening in NOTO hopes to encourage and nurture kid's creative side.

Paper June, owned by Angie Grau, opens June 18 with a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m.

Following the ribbon cutting will be a reading of "Smothered in Ketchup" by Elizabeth VanHoutan and free art activities throughout the day.

Paper June, located at 927 N. Kansas Ave., will be two-fold, with one half being a bookstore and the second half serving as an art studio where classes will be taught. The bookstore will also host birthday parties.

The idea for Paper June, which is partly named after Grau's mother who has passed away, started when Grau saw art studios and kid environments in other cities.

For Grau, she wanted to create a place that would offer art classes for kids after 5 p.m.

Grau's daughter, Charlotte, really spurred the creative side in her, while her mom inspired the reading side.

"My desire for this continued to grow especially when Charlotte started kindergarten in 2017 and I learned she only has art once every two weeks for 30 to 45 minutes," Grau said. "It was really sad because there is so little they can accomplish in that amount of time and so little that she will learn, and it was something that I know she loves and I wanted to nurture that in her and encourage it."

Grau said she wants to show kids that it's OK to be creative, and just because a kid taps into a creative side doesn't mean it has to take away from another side, such as athletics.

"You can be smart and creative," Grau said. "You can be a good athlete and creative. It's not this mutually exclusive thing where you can only be one or the other."

Grau, who personally selects all of the books that will be sold at the store, said she has learned a lot from her daughter about what kids look for in books.

Paper June will have books for kids preschool through middle school, as well as toys that focus on problem solving and being creative.

Grau said it's important to remember that she typically purchases a few copies of a book and when they are sold out, she doesn't restock them unless they seem to be popular among customers.

In the front half of the store, Grau said there will be a teepee set up with pillows and rugs that can be used as a relaxing space.

One wall will feature floating bookshelves and another wall will have custom-made bookshelves that will be made to look like a castle.

The back half, which will be the art studio, will have a wall with chalkboard paint, a long table in the middle of the room and a couple smaller tables.

Right now, Grau said she wants to focus on sketching and painting classes, and hopes to start offering classes in July.

Grau said she hopes to eventually offer a wide variety of classes, including photography and creative writing.

"I know a lot of adults think of creativity and they think starving artists or painters or musicians, but a creative mindset is really just about how you view the world," Grau said. "It's about problem solving, it's about taking a blank canvas (and) creating something from nothing. People do that every single day without realizing it. Architects are creative, marketers are creative, financial advisors who have to piece together this plan, they have to think creatively."

Grau said she hopes to help kids build self esteem through Paper June.

"There are a lot of kids who are shy about their talents and things they enjoy because they don't hear other kids talking about it," Grau said. "It's just not at the forefront of what our society deems to be the most important thing. Being able to help these kids, encourage them and help them see that art can be a part of who they are."