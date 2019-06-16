MCPHERSON – Ryan Hicks has been named Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer for the Farmers Alliance Companies.

Hicks joined Farmers Alliance in early 2016, after several years in sales-related leadership positions. His experience has shown his focus on building strong relationships and a commitment to caring for others.

With this promotion, Hicks joins the company's Executive Management Team. As a member of that team, he will now assume additional responsibilities regarding Strategic and Operational Planning, in addition to management and direction of the Human Resources staff.

A graduate of McPherson High School, Hicks received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Friends University in Wichita. He lives in McPherson with his wife, Jamie, and their three children, Allie, Colson and Cooper.

Hicks is also involved in the McPherson community through the McPherson Recreation Commission, First United Methodist Church, various activities with his children, and singing at community events.

A retirement reception for 30-year Reno County maintenance employee Armando Fierro Martinez is set for 2 p.m. Friday in the Veteran’s Room at the Reno County Courthouse.

During his employment, Martinez has served as a custodian, maintenance worker, assistant plumbing technician, electrical and mechanical technician, maintenance foreman and HVAC technician.

His last day of work will be June 24.

Sheila Metzger Agency, LLC is hosting an open house celebrate the upcoming retirement of Debby Henderson, Customer Service Representative. Stop by the office at 1210 N Main St, Hutchinson, between 2-4 p.m. on Friday, June 28 to enjoy some refreshments and wish her a happy retirement. Cards can also be mailed to the office address.