GREAT BEND – Tractor Supply Company will celebrate a grand opening of its new store at at 3709 Eighth Street in Great Bend with a community celebration, giveaways and special events.

During the main event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, visitors will have the opportunity to meet the store’s team members, learn about Tractor Supply’s product offerings, shop discounted items and enjoy fun activities for the whole family. Additionally, the store will give away gift cards and Tractor Supply hats while supplies last.

From Thursday through Sunday, customers will receive a 10 percent discount on all purchases made at the store.

“At Tractor Supply we understand the value of community, which is why we made it a priority to build a team with deep roots in Great Bend,” said Merrilee Loder, manager of the Great Bend Tractor Supply store. “Our team members live the same lifestyle as our customers, and we’re excited to supply them with the tools, information and resources they need to live life on their own terms.”

The store provides a one-stop shop for the community, serving farmers, livestock and pet owners, ranchers, part-time and hobby farmers, gardeners, homeowners, tradesmen and others.

Tractor Supply products include workwear and boots, equine and pet supplies, tractor and trailer parts and accessories, lawn and garden supplies, sprinkler and irrigation parts, power tools, fencing, welding and pump supplies, riding mowers and more. The store will carry brands such as Purina, Carhartt, Blue Buffalo and Hobart, as well as products exclusive to Tractor Supply.

The Great Bend store will also include a pet wash station where customers will have access to professional grade wash bays, grooming tables and tools.

Store hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday.

To learn more, visit TractorSupply.com.