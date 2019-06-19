Topeka's Heartland Motorsports Park will be announced Thursday as the new permanent home of the Country Stampede Music Festival, multiple sources told The Topeka Capital-Journal.

The multi-day country music festival, which has annually drawn more than 100,000 fans, has been held the past 23 years in Manhattan. But officials announced May 31 that the 2019 Stampede would be moved to Heartland Motorsports Park because of severe flooding and safety concerns at Tuttle Creek State Park.

This year's event will be Thursday through Saturday.

Loud Mouth Entertainment announced in a news release Wednesday morning that Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla, Heartland Motorsports Park owner Chris Payne and Visit Topeka president Brett Oetting "will make a major announcement concerning the City of Topeka, Heartland Motorsports Park and Country Stampede Music Festival" during a news conference at 11 a.m. Thursday at HMP.

Sources confirmed to The Capital-Journal that the crux of that announcement is that the Stampede will be making a permanent move to HMP, a multi-faceted racing facility that opened in 1989 at 7530 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

Payne noted on May 31 what a big opportunity bringing the Stampede to Topeka was for the community.

“I’m not going to find a better opportunity for Topeka or Heartland, without a doubt," Payne told The Capital-Journal.

Adrienne Hayes, general manager for the Country Stampede, said it didn't have a comment on the Stampede's move to Topeka.

Jason Smith, president and CEO of Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, said that organization "do(es) not have any official information regarding Stampede future plans."

Organizers estimated the Stampede has had an $8 million annual impact on the Manhattan economy.

Mike Bell, vice president of sales for Visit Topeka, said the Country Stampede being in Topeka presents a unique opportunity for local businesses and restaurants.

"I think several sectors of our businesses are going to be excited — hotels, restaurants, camping supply areas, pharmacies for sunscreen," Bell told The Capital-Journal on May 12. "I think everybody would be happy."

Asked at that time if there was a possibility of luring the Country Stampede away from Manhattan permanently, Bell declined to comment but said it was an unfortunate situation that brought the Stampede to Topeka this year.

"It's great for our local economy, but we are only focused on this year to make it a great time for the people that are attending," Bell said. "Those folks that come into Topeka, we want to make sure that all of them enjoy the Country Stampede as it's always been."

This week's Kicker Country Stampede will feature some of country music’s biggest names, including Jason Aldean, Old Dominion, Jake Owen and Clint Black. The Stampede has 50 country acts scheduled on multiple stages.

Black and Owen will be the headline artists on Thursday, while Michael Ray and Old Dominion will headline Friday night of the Stampede and Morgan Wallen and Aldean will be the headliners on Saturday night.