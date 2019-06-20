1. Robin Macy & Kentucky White: 7 p.m. June 20, Hopp's Sno Shack, 214 E Euclid St, McPherson. Hosted by Concerts For the Cause, the performance will benefit the Kansas Sampler Foundation. Macy was an original Dixie Chick but she found her true voice as a songwriter among the trees and plants of her home, Bartlett Arboretum. She and her guitarist husband Kentucky White will grace the stage at Hopp’s Sno Shack with songs playing homage to their roots. Macy will also be bringing fiddler Shelby Eicher, who recorded five albums with Roy Clark and appeared numerous times on The Tonight Show and Hee Haw.

2. Coffee @ the Cosmo: 9-10 a.m. Jun. 20, Cosmosphere, 1100 North Plum Street, Hutchinson. Offered every Third Thursday from 9-10 a.m., this enriching continuing education program for life-long learners features entertaining, insightful presentations by Cosmosphere staff and visiting professionals who are experts in a variety of topics related to science and space. Free to the public, coffee and pastries are provided. Watch cosmo.org for topics.

3. "Peter Pan": 7 p.m. June 20, McPherson Opera House, 219 S Main St, McPherson. McPherson Community Theatre will perform the classic musical "Peter Pan" June 20, 21, 22, 23 and June 27, 28, 29, 30. Thursday through Saturday performances are at 7 p.m., and Sunday performances are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $16, $18, at mcphersonoperahouse.ticketforce.com or at the box office.