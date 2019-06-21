K-State cheer team leaders assist with Coldwater camp.

The Pratt High School cheerleaders got the opportunity to attend a camp this summer put on by the KSU cheerleaders. The fall and winter varsity and JV squads all traveled to Coldwater to participate in the two-day camp. The camp lasted from June 10-11.

The members were able to get a lot of practice time with the K-State cheerleaders to improve their cheerleading skills, but especially their stunting abilities.

“We had one of the male cheerleaders working with us when we stunted the whole time during camp. He taught our stunt groups different and flashy things that will for sure be seen at our games. He also taught us how to be safer when we do stunt,” said senior Elizabeth Voss.

Not only did they learn some new stunts but new dances, chants, workouts, and stretches as well.

“It was different from the camps we have been to in the past, but I think our girls adapted to it well,” said Voss.

This fall and winter be looking out for the Pratt High cheerleaders and the new routines they’ll be bringing to the public this season.