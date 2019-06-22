The NBA Draft came and went Thursday night without good news for Barry Brown and Dean Wade, but neither of the former Kansas State basketball players had to wait long to find a professional home after going undrafted.

Wade, a 6-foot-10 forward who worked out for 11 NBA teams over the past month, signed a two-way contract with Cleveland that will allow him to play for the Cavaliers and their affiliate team in the developmental G League next season.

Brown, a 6-3 guard who auditioned for eight NBA teams leading up to the draft, agreed to play for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the upcoming NBA summer league.

Basketball agent Austin Walton, who represents both players, confirmed the deals.

It didn’t come as a surprise when K-State went without a draft pick on Thursday. Some thought Wade had a shot after a strong month of workouts. His name even popped up in some late mock drafts. But he was also coming off a foot injury that forced him to miss the NCAA Tournament with K-State last season.

Brown was more of a long shot, but several teams had him on their radar.

Both players were four-year starters for the Wildcats. Brown was a defensive stopper who helped K-State reach the Elite Eight as a junior and share a Big 12 championship as a senior. Wade was one of the most efficient scorers in the Big 12. His mixture of size and shooting could translate well to the pro game.

They went undrafted, but now they will both get an opportunity to prove themselves at the next level.