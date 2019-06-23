ATCHISON — The Salina Falcons wrapped up a successful run at the Benedictine Tournament on Saturday with a 6-1 victory over the Kansas City-based Gold Glove Knights at Olsen Stadium.

The Falcons did suffer a five-inning, 8-0 loss to Free State earlier in the day, but combined with two victories on Friday, finished the tournament 3-1 to move to 12-8-1 for the season.

Salina trailed 1-0 after two innings against the Knights, but tied it with a run in the third and went in front for good with a two-run fourth. Cason Long led the Falcons attack with three hits, including a pair of doubles, with one RBI.

The Falcons also got two hits each from Jason Duong, Jovan Suarez and Jonas Baughman and a double from Brogen Richardson.

Long also was the starting pitcher for Salina in the six-inning game, allowing four hits and no earned runs with six strikeouts and four walks. Richardson pitched the final inning and did not allow a hit.

The Falcons mustered just one hit in the early game against Free State, a Jason Duong one-out single in the fourth. He was Salina's lone base runner.

Free State took the lead with a three-run third inning against Falcons starter Sheldon Perez, then backed on two more in the fourth and ended it with three in the bottom of the fifth.

The Falcons now are off until their own Kansas Grand Slam, which gets under way Thursday. Salina opens at 7 p.m. Thursday against the Columbus Blues at Dean Evans Stadium.