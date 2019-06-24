Staff reports

Monday

Jun 24, 2019 at 8:24 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.41; Corn $4.26; Milo $3.86; Soybeans $7.99

PCP prices: Wheat $4.28; Corn $4.37; Milo/cwt. $6.90; Soybeans $8.37

Scoular: Wheat $4.46; Corn $4.43; Milo $4.13; Soybeans $8.43