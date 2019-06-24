1. Skype with a Scientist: 7 p.m. June 24, Hutchinson Public Library, 901 N Main St, Hutchinson. Brian Bird, who teaches physics and physical science at Hutchinson Community College, will speak with us about his past work with NASA and about the great new discoveries being made about our universe.

2. Open Studio-Come & Go: 5-9 p.m. June 24, Dilly & Doc, 1119 Main St., Great Bend. All ages are invited to come and create. Materials provided, bring a drink or snack if you like. https://squareup.com/store/dilly-doc/item/open-studio

3. Video Adventures Camp: 9 a.m. June 24, Hutchinson Public Library, 901 N Main St, Hutchinson. Ages 12-18 can make a promotional video of Hutchinson this week. Cost is $180 and space is limited. Video Art instructor Geoffrey Smith will teach you shot composition, lighting, sound and editing skills on your own camera, tablet or smart phone. At the end of the week, all students will show off their Hutchinson video at a screening in front of a live audience. Some sponsorships are available. RCAT transportation and lunch is included. Enrollment is through the Hutchinson Public Library. Call Tina Stropes at 620-663-5441 or e-mail tstropes@hutchpl.org to sign up and pay.