Outgoing Hutchinson USD 308 Superintendent Gary Price wore formal dress and his successor, Mike Folks, took a front-row seat in the audience for an 11-minute school board meeting Monday night.

“Here we are, the last meeting,” Price told the school board.

“This is my 46th year as an educator, and 30 years as a superintendent,” Price said. Contributing to those 30 years were Price’s stint as USD 308 superintendent from 1995 to 2000, and his return in 2017 for two years at the helm.

Price calculated that his career has meant he attended:

• 300-plus football games.

• 300-plus music concerts.

• 600-plus basketball nights, including many nights with multiple games.

• 700-plus school board meetings.

“I really had a good time these past two years,” Price told the board.

He presented incoming superintendent Mike Folks, who is leaving a job as superintendent of the Clay Center-based school district, with an old pair of scissors, one end blunt. They were in the superintendent's desk when Price arrived here in 1995. The scissors were still in the desk when he returned in 2017.

“We know they’ve been through seven superintendents," Price said of the battered scissors.

“You are now the owner of the scissors. You can cut a wide swath, you can be a cut-up, you can do whatever you want to, but you’ll always be sharp,” Price said.

Price also presented the keys to the district to Folks.

Finally, Price said, everybody who starts to school needs a new box of colors, and he presented Folks with a box of 48 crayons. “You're going to color your life and your career at 308 and we want you to have a brand new box of crayons to start. Congratulations and welcome,” Price said.

Folks thanked Price for his help during three and a half days of transitional preparation here.

“Big shoes to fill,” Folks said of following Price.

The school board presented metalwork featuring the USD 308 logo, with an "H" and a salthawk.

Price’s contract runs through June 30, and Folks’ contract with USD 308 will start July 1.