Hutchinson Community College’s student union could undergo an expansion. Construction could start around Oct. 1 — if not sooner — and take 18 months to complete.

The estimated $5 million project calls for: a kitchen addition; a larger dining area; remodeling in the basement for student recreation and meeting space; and related improvements, including roof improvements.

The expansion would push the east front of the Richard and Jack Parker Student Union closer to the college’s main parking lot. Some parking spaces would be lost during construction, but no parking spaces would be eliminated after the completed project, according to HCC President Carter File.

An addition was put on the student union in the mid-1990s, he said, but File said the dining hall has never been expanded and he did not know that any significant renovation had occurred in that area since it was built in the 1960s.

“It could use some modifications,” said HCC student Dante Madden, of Kansas City, Mo., but he hoped it wouldn’t change dramatically.

Brian Nicewander, an HCC student who lives in Hutchinson, said the cafeteria is a “nice, convenient place to eat when you need to.”

At times, File said, it can be difficult to find a place to sit in the cafeteria and the lines to get food “are extremely long.”

“We’ve actually been talking about this for quite some time at the college,” File said. Compared to facilities at other colleges, he said, HCC’s cafeteria is in need of updating and expanding.

This month, the HCC Board of Trustees approved a resolution for the estimated $5 million project that would rely on revenue bonds. The start of a 30-day challenge period was triggered by publication in the Kansas Register on June 20.

Some funding proposals are subject to a protest petition bearing signatures. In the case of the proposed revenue bonds for the student union, though, a challenge contesting the legality of the revenue bonds would have to be filed in court.

The length of the proposed bond issue would be 15 years, according to HCC Vice President of Finance and Operations Julie Blanton.

The intention is to generate a payment on the bonds from the student union, food services and student housing revenues, File said. Various student fees already are established for next year. “Then, we’ll take it year by year to see the total operating costs,” File said.

“We’re generating positive revenues,” File said, from the student services system.

The college does not plan to raise the property tax mill levy for the student union project, but, File said, “I’m never going to say never.”

SJFC Architecture, Wichita, is the architect. The contractor will be chosen through a competitive bidding process.

It hasn’t been determined how cafeteria and dining services will continue during construction, but they will, File said.

“We’ll make sure our students get fed,” he said.