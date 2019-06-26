No state has ever taxed or spent its citizens to prosperity, and it’s not for lack of trying. Gov. Kelly just approved a 9% spending increase for next year. That builds on a 7% increase this year which topples the record-setting spending under Gov. Brownback in 2018.

Spending will be 43% greater next year than if increased for inflation since 1995. Despite this enormous increase, Kansas is in its fourth consecutive of economic stagnation, with GDP and job growth falling further behind the national average.

Tax hikes go hand-in-hand with spending increases, and Gov. Kelly’s budget is setting Kansans up for their fourth tax increase since 2017. She says spending increases won’t cause tax hikes, but the data shows otherwise.

How do politicians get away with this? The official budget projections ignore state law requiring a small ending balance equal to 7.5 percent of each year’s spending and they don’t project beyond the current cycle; but Kansas Legislative Research ran the numbers, showing a $1.4 billion deficit over the next four years.

So unless legislators muster the courage to control spending, Kansans are being set up for another tax increase.

Here’s how it will happen.

At the opening of the 2021 legislative session, a big budget deficit will suddenly be discovered. Somehow it will be blamed on Sam Brownback, and a tax increase will be proposed as the fiscally responsible thing to do. And since more than a $1 billion school funding increase is the main culprit of the deficit, the tax increase will be ‘for the kids'.

We’re already experiencing the negative impacts of tax-and-spend schemes. Kansas had the 5th worst growth in personal income last year. The private sector lost jobs in 2017, and last year’s growth was only about half the national rate. Employers will continue struggling to find qualified employees because student achievement will remain stubbornly low and flat despite billions more pumped into public schools.

The solution to Kansas’ economic challenge is clear: states that spend less, tax less and grow more. The 2019 Green Book published by Kansas Policy Institute presents data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, which shows states with lower taxes have much stronger economic growth.

States with no income tax had 43% private sector job growth between 1997 and 2017, while the other states grew just 22%. The ten states with the lowest state and local tax burden grew 38%, while those with the ten highest burdens had just 24% gains.

Efficient spending is the key to having lower taxes. The National Association of State Budget Officers data shows the states with an income tax spent 54% more per-resident in 2017; the ten highest burden states spent 58% more than the ten lowest burden states.

Legislators can begin reversing the decades-long cycle of economic stagnation by learning from the states provide the same services at better prices. It’s hard work, but that’s the price of economic prosperity.

Dave Trabert, president of Kansas Policy Institute