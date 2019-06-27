The 29th annual Kansas Grand Slam will mark the first time in 25 years that the Salina Pestinger Falcons have entered their own tournament as defending champions.

The Falcons ended their lengthy title drought a year ago, going 5-0 in the four-day tournament and capping it off with a 2-0 victory over Millard North (Neb.) in the title game. They will attempt to successfully defend that title when this year’s event begins Thursday at Dean Evans Stadium and James Matson Field.

Luke Curry, who led Salina to the 2018 title in his first season as the team’s head coach, said this year’s group is taking a similar workmanlike approach.

“Right now they’ve been talking a lot about the first three pool games and wanting to take it one game at a time,” Curry said. “We’ll go out Thursday and hopefully start out 1-0.

“We want our pitching staff to be efficient and get deep into some games, and then see what happens if we get in the bracket. But right now we’re going to focus on beating the opponent in front of us that day.”

The Falcons are one of eight teams competing in the 18-under division of the tournament, while the Salina Hawks and Salina Eagles are among eight teams playing in the 16-under division.

The Falcons, competing in Pool A, will play their first game against the Columbus Blues at 7 p.m. Thursday at Evans Stadium. They will continue pool play Friday, facing the Capital Mudcats at 2:30 p.m. at Matson Field, and the Topeka Scrappers at 7 p.m. at Evans Stadium.

The top three teams in each pool advance to the bracketed portion of the tournament starting Saturday night. The tournament semifinals and championship game are scheduled for completion on Sunday.

Last year’s Falcons went on to capture the American Legion Class AAA state title and competed in a Legion regional tournament for the first time since 1995. That team also had a large number of seniors, with only three players — Brogen Richardson, Sheldon Perez and Cason Long — returning to the Falcons this season.

“We had a great group last year and they were older guys,” Curry said. “It’s a different dynamic this year where we went from being senior-heavy to more younger guys.

“That’s given them more opportunity for learning and there’s been a lot of teachable moments this year. But our goal has been to help them grow and become better ballplayers.”

Salina enters the tournament with a record of 12-8-1 but have played better of late. After opening the season with a tie and losing six of their next nine games, the Falcons have gone 9-2 since June 12.

Curry’s team has had a limited number of games at home this season, going 3-2 in those contests.

“The season has been flying by, but I think in a lot of different ways this team has grown a lot since the beginning of summer,” Curry said. “One of our biggest goals as a coaching staff is to improve from the beginning of the summer and send them back to their high school teams better than they were.

“Our pitching staff has been figuring out a lot of stuff and here lately we’ve gotten several good outings. Offensively we continue to work to put some quality at-bats together and we’ve been figuring some things out.”

With three of the four teams in each pool advancing to the bracket portion of the tournament, and the pool champions getting a bye into the semifinals, it’s sometimes a difficult decision on whether to save pitching for later in the tournament or throw your top arms in pool play for the best seeding.

“Hopefully we’ll be in a position where we can save an arm or two for the bracket,” Curry said. “It will depend on how things go Thursday and Friday.”

The Salina Hawks and Salina Eagles will both play twice on Thursday. The Hawks will open at 10 a.m. against the Millard North Freshman at Matson Field, then take on Great Bend at 4:45 p.m. at Evans Stadium.

The Eagles get things started with a 10 a.m. game at Evans Stadium against the Junction City Blues, and face the Topeka Scrappers at 2:30 p.m. at Matson Field.

Both teams complete pool play Friday, with the Eagles again playing a 10 a.m. game at Evans against Millard North Juniors, and the Hawks taking on Clearwater Outlaws at 4:45 p.m. at Matson Field.

For the first time in the tournament’s history, the Kansas Grand Slam is not being played around the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The Kansas State High School Activities Association added a summer moratorium (July 1-7), with high school coaches in all sports not allowed to work with their returning athletes during that week.

Although Curry and assistant coach Cooper Brown will be able to continue coaching the Falcons next week, assistant coach Brad Dix (also an assistant at Salina Central) will have to take a break during the moratorium. There was also a concern that teams participating in the Grand Slam might have to drop out if the tournament was held next week, with coaches unable to work with their players during the moratorium.