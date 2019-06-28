Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.50; Corn $4.25; Milo $3.85; Soybeans $7.92
PCP prices: Wheat $4.32; Corn $4.37; Milo/cwt. $6.87; Soybeans $8.29
Scoular: Wheat $4.50; Corn $4.35; Milo $4.05; Soybeans $8.25
