A heat advisory will be in effect from 1-9 p.m. today in Leavenworth County, according to the National Weather Service.

The combination of warm temperatures and high humidity could result in heat-related illnesses today for people who spend prolonged time outdoors or those who are the most susceptible to heat such as young children and senior citizens, according to the NWS.

It is anticipated that afternoon temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s. And heat index values may range from 100-105.

The heat advisory issued by the NWS urges people to drink plenty of fluids and stay in air-conditioned rooms when possible and out of the sun. People who have to work or spend time outside are encouraged to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening hours.

Forecasters are expecting hot and humid conditions to continue through the weekend.

