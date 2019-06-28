Okley J. Strawn

Okley Joy Strawn, 87, of McPherson, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, surrounded by family at Bethany Home, Lindsborg. She was a retired mailroom supervisor at Farmers Alliance Mutual Insurance.

Okley was born on Jan. 23, 1932, in Macksville, the daughter of Henry C. and Pearl O. (Garner) Harman.

She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary No. 2715 and American Legion Auxiliary No. 24.

Survivors include: three sons, Rodney (Nancy) Strawn of Montgomery, Texas, Regan (Bobbi) Strawn of McPherson, and Douglas Strawn of McPherson; brothers, Joe (Patty) Harman of Hutchinson, and Bob (Kay) Harman of McPherson; sister, Mabelle Muller of Kansas City, Missouri; eight grandchildren, Chris (Jen) Strawn of McPherson, Melissa (Paul) Sidenblad of Houston, Steffanie Currier of Conroe, Texas, Jessica Bannenberg of Montgomery, Texas, Todd (Traci) Strawn of Hutchinson, Jeff Strawn of McPherson, Casey (Joel) Cornelius of Hyattsville, Maryland, and Nichole (Chris) Trenckmann of McPherson; 15 great-grandchildren, Kimberlee Strawn, Jake Strawn, Aaron Hill, Emily Hill, Aubrie Sidenblad, Clayten Currier, Ian Todhunter, Gwen Currier, Aleisha Bannenberg, Alexa Bannenberg, Trinity Webster, Tesslyn Strawn, Tinsley Strawn, Teadric Strawn, and Brecken Trenckmann; two great-great-grandchildren, Sophia Silva and Emmett Hill; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Henry and Pearl Harman; son, Carl Strawn; brother, Archie L. Harman; sisters, Oline Pearl Kessler, Virginia Marie Strait, Myrtle Loraine Lambert, and Marguerite D. Carr.

A visitation with the family will be from 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Crestwood Memorial Park, McPherson.

Memorial donations may be given to VFW Auxiliary No. 2715 or American Legion Auxiliary No. 24 in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 N. Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.